Eureka Coin (ERK) Price Reaches $0.0266

Eureka Coin (CURRENCY:ERK) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. Eureka Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $97,232.00 worth of Eureka Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eureka Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Eureka Coin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eureka Coin alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005474 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006094 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000205 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 395.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000172 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eureka Coin Coin Profile

ERK is a coin. Eureka Coin’s total supply is 149,123,217 coins and its circulating supply is 66,486,580 coins. Eureka Coin’s official website is www.eurekacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Eureka Coin

Eureka Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eureka Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eureka Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eureka Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eureka Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eureka Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.