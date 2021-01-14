Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

EVLO stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $621.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.12. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein bought 7,700 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $51,282.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $60,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

