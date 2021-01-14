EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). EverQuote reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $89.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.01 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

In related news, COO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $729,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,300 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $101,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,527.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,351 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,932 over the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,158,000 after buying an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 51.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 236,820 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 37.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 439,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 120,435 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 48.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 431,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,674,000 after purchasing an additional 139,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 46.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 108,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.90. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.74 and a beta of 1.60.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

