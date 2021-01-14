Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Given a €28.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €27.47 ($32.31).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €27.08 ($31.86) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €26.46 and a 200 day moving average of €24.15. Evonik Industries AG has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

About Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F)

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

