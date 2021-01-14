Evonik Industries’ (EVKIF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

EVKIF opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

