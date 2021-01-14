Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Lifted to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EVKIF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Evonik Industries stock opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $32.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

