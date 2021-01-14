Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Gap Down to $0.94

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $0.85. Exela Technologies shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 368,407 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $123.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.11.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Exela Technologies by 3,610.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69,967 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Exela Technologies by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 636,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

