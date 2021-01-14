Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.64. Exela Technologies shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 191,101 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $138.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 3,610.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 69,967 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 377.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 636,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

