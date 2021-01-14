EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXFO. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.

Shares of EXFO opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EXFO has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $209.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.39.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EXFO will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EXFO stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 686.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,731 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.00% of EXFO worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

