Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $95.15. 19,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.51 and a 200 day moving average of $88.32. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

