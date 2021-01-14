Experience Investment (NASDAQ:EXPC) Shares Gap Up to $12.85

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.85, but opened at $14.90. Experience Investment shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 151,812 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82.

Get Experience Investment alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPC. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Experience Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Experience Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in Experience Investment by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Experience Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Experience Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Experience Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPC)

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Experience Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experience Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.