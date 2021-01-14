Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Extended Stay America traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 15964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.37 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

