Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. Extreme Networks posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.70 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.83. 20,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,848. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,048.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 137,677 shares of company stock valued at $899,578 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 801.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

