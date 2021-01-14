Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Increased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. United Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,907 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 856,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,232,000 after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $204.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $69.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.96.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

