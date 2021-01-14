Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $340.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.24.

FB stock opened at $251.64 on Tuesday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $716.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.31 and a 200-day moving average of $264.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $11,264,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,030.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,197,194 shares of company stock valued at $327,128,221 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

