Faceter Achieves Market Cap of $297,881.07 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Faceter token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $297,881.07 and approximately $789.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Faceter has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00043276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.80 or 0.00372967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00037337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.53 or 0.04150157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00013288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Faceter is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 tokens. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

