Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) versus HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Head-To-Head Review

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) and HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Fairfax Financial pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. HCI Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. HCI Group pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCI Group has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial and HCI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial -0.10% -0.80% -0.17% HCI Group 10.21% 0.97% 0.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fairfax Financial and HCI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $21.53 billion 0.48 $2.00 billion N/A N/A HCI Group $242.47 million 1.80 $26.58 million $2.57 21.25

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than HCI Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fairfax Financial and HCI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 HCI Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus target price of $481.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.48%. HCI Group has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.73%. Given Fairfax Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than HCI Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of HCI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of HCI Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HCI Group beats Fairfax Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance. The company also offers workers' compensation, employer's liability, accident and health, medical malpractice, professional liability, and umbrella coverage insurance products; marine, aerospace, surety risk, and other miscellaneous risks and liabilities insurance products; and reinsurance products. In addition, it retails home improvement goods, toys and baby products, golf equipment, consumables, athletic apparel and accessories, and tableware and gifts; invests in retail and other businesses; owns and operates holiday resorts; and develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs. Further, the company provides pet medical insurance and database, media and marketing, and integrated travel and travel-related financial services, as well as infrastructure services to industries and government; and originates, processes, and distributes pulses, food staples, and food ingredients. It operates approximately 82 toys and baby products stores in Canada. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, marinas, waterfront property, retail shopping centres, office building, and vacant shopping centre for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops web-based applications and products for mobile devices, including SAMS and ClaimColony applications. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

