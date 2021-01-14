Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Bought by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $319,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,787,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,073,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. TheStreet upgraded Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Federated Hermes stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.13. 388,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.61 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 8,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $230,492.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 540,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,313,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $31,246.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,721. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.