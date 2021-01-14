FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in FedEx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 11.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen upped their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

In other news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $2,073,736.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,591,444.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $1,446,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,643 shares of company stock worth $11,567,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $252.22 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

