Fera (FERA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,646.00

Fera (CURRENCY:FERA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Fera token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fera has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. Fera has a total market cap of $210,909.40 and approximately $10,646.00 worth of Fera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fera alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00033182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00105476 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00232787 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00058452 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00055593 BTC.

Fera Token Profile

Fera’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,933,016 tokens. Fera’s official message board is medium.com/@ferastrategies. The official website for Fera is www.ferastrategies.com.

Buying and Selling Fera

Fera can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.