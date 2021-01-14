Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FERGY opened at $12.75 on Monday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

