Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.05. Approximately 17,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 26,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 546.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 102,838 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.