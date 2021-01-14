Financial Review: AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) vs. Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) and Globe Life (NYSE:GL) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get AIA Group alerts:

0.4% of AIA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Globe Life shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Globe Life shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AIA Group and Globe Life, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Globe Life 1 2 2 0 2.20

Globe Life has a consensus price target of $97.40, indicating a potential upside of 1.55%. Given Globe Life’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Globe Life is more favorable than AIA Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AIA Group and Globe Life’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIA Group $47.24 billion 3.40 $6.65 billion N/A N/A Globe Life $4.53 billion 2.22 $760.79 million $6.75 14.21

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Globe Life.

Profitability

This table compares AIA Group and Globe Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIA Group N/A N/A N/A Globe Life 15.38% 9.94% 2.78%

Risk and Volatility

AIA Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globe Life has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AIA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Globe Life pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Globe Life pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Globe Life has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Globe Life is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Globe Life beats AIA Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents; distribution partners; other intermediated channels, including independent financial advisers, brokers, private banks, and specialist advisers; and direct channel. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, China, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers whole life, term life, and other life insurance products; and medicare supplement and supplemental health insurance, such as critical illness and accident plans. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.