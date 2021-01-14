Financial Review: HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) vs. Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) and Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for HireQuest and Hudson Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HireQuest and Hudson Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HireQuest $15.88 million 8.73 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A Hudson Global $93.81 million 0.32 -$950,000.00 ($0.27) -41.52

HireQuest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudson Global.

Profitability

This table compares HireQuest and Hudson Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireQuest 45.87% 23.39% 16.08% Hudson Global -0.96% -0.61% -0.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of HireQuest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Hudson Global shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of HireQuest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Hudson Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

HireQuest has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Global has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HireQuest beats Hudson Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc. provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia. It serves small businesses and large corporate enterprises in the manufacturing, warehousing, construction, disaster recovery, hospitality, recycling, logistics, auctioneering, landscaping, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Command Center, Inc. and changed its name to HireQuest, Inc. in September 2019. HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc. provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services. The company was formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Global, Inc. in April 2012. Hudson Global, Inc. is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

