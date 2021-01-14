Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fiore Gold stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,505. Fiore Gold has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

