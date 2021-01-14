FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (FA.L) (LON:FA) Insider Buys £19,797.44 in Stock

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (FA.L) (LON:FA) insider Graham Reginald Alexander Whitworth acquired 76,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £19,797.44 ($25,865.48).

Shares of FA opened at GBX 25.80 ($0.34) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company has a market capitalization of £32.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.73. FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 24.98 ($0.33).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, AngelEye, FireAngel Pro and Specification, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

