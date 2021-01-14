First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Separately, TheStreet raised First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

NYSE FBP traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $10.36. 1,721,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,163. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 234.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 428,208 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,787,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,971,000 after acquiring an additional 170,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

