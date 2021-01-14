First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 677 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,005,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 8.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,854 shares of company stock worth $15,450,581. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $375.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.94. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $378.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 84.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

