First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 62,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.83.

UPS stock opened at $163.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.97 and a 200-day moving average of $156.71. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

