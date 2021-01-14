First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Roku by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 788,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Roku by 2,294.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Roku from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.54.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $408.60 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $423.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $110,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,334,637 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

