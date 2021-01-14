First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,522 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $2,291,000. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 56,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

WFC stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.35, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

