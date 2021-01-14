First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $22,222,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 169,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $91.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day moving average is $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of 124.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

