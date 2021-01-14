First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 10,657 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,657 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $52.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,253 shares of company stock worth $709,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

