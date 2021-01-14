First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 31,153 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,153 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 229.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,960 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $43.01. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33.

