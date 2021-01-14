First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 74,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.18.

