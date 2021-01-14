First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

FCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised First Commonwealth Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

FCF stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.12. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.