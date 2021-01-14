First Hawaiian Bank Buys 1,533 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at $52,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $58,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 17,950.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $219.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $290.10 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $296.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

