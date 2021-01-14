First Hawaiian Bank Buys 197 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,402 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $343,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $331,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,623 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $270,032,000 after acquiring an additional 65,572 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,654,000 after acquiring an additional 173,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities raised Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.87.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $174.09 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.55.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.