First Hawaiian Bank Buys 699 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lumentum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lumentum by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 6.1% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $107.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.53. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 1.02. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.24.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $133,949.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,078.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $234,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,767 shares of company stock worth $5,348,125. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

