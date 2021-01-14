First Hawaiian Bank Buys New Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,384 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 676.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 344.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 78.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,476 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 810.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 6,199,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,634,000 after buying an additional 3,186,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $155.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of -234.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.21. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $159.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,325 shares of company stock worth $6,134,446 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. Truist lifted their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

