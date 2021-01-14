First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,783,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after buying an additional 360,893 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,003,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.87.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $173.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.98 and a 200 day moving average of $166.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

