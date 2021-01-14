First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.07 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 343,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 75,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 44,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Gold Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

