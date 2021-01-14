First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 541.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $105.89 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.64.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

