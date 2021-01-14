First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 57.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSTG opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSTG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $166,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $103,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,028.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,821 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

