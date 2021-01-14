First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,501 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.93.

MPC stock opened at $44.32 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $60.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

