First Hawaiian Bank Trims Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $1,169,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mirova raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $263.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.03 and a 200-day moving average of $245.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

