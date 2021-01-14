First Midwest Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 286.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,909 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.1% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,928,000 after buying an additional 50,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53,689 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,636,000 after acquiring an additional 191,305 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,696,000 after purchasing an additional 242,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.23. 288,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,659,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $73.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

