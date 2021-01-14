First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $65.91. 469,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,710,041. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -588.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

