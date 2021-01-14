First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $6.22 Million Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 1,232.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,876 shares during the quarter. Global Blood Therapeutics accounts for about 0.9% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 86.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GBT. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

GBT traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,147. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $87.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.