First Midwest Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,611,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $387.47. 4,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,219. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $427.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.43.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

